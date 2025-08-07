TshisaLIVE

Where spinning meets soul: Mzansi Magic's 'Gush’Lyf' premieres tonight

07 August 2025 - 10:07
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Reality TV star Nalo from Mzansi Magic's 'Gush'Lyf'.
Image: Supplied

Gush’Lyf premieres at 8pm on Thursday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and it’s bringing the high-octane, unfiltered world of spinning into your home.

What started as an underground street thrill has evolved into a full-blown kasi lifestyle — one of adrenaline, artistry and raw street cred. Gush’Lyf dives deep into this culture, following spinners such as Ngozi, Dankie Darlie, Poroza and Mzet as they light up the skidpan with jaw-dropping stunts and big engine energy.

From heart-racing rollbacks and bonnet flips to tyre-popping laps and insane 720 cray flips, these drivers take the art of spinning to the next level. But behind the smoke and roar lies a real story of people chasing dreams, juggling pressures and spinning not just for fame but for survival.

Need to get fluent in Gush’Lyf lingo before the premiere? Here’s a taste:

  • rollback — when a car whips into reverse without hitting reverse gear;

  • kitchen — a narrow part of the pitch where precision meets madness;

  • crazy flip/720 — a rapid spin where the car does a full (or double) 360º while staying on course;

  • bonnet flip — when the bonnet pops mid-trick. Wild, right?

And let’s not forget the rides — from the legendary Botsotso (BMW E30) to multivalve engines, VQ25s and V8 beasts.

Gush’Lyf is not just a show — it’s a movement. It’s kasi culture on wheels. Don’t miss it. 

