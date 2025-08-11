TshisaLIVE

Davido gifts wife $300k watch as they tie the knot in luxurious wedding

11 August 2025 - 16:03
Nigerian artist Davido ties the knot with long time partner Chioma.
Image: Stanlophotography/ Instagram

Nigerian Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has tied the knot with his longtime partner Chioma Rowland-Adeleke in a luxurious, star-studded white wedding in the US.

Davido and Chioma show off their luxurious Richard Millie watches.
Image: Screenshot

The ceremony took place over the weekend and featured top Nigerian and American artists such as Kirk Franklin, Adekunle Gold and Joeboy.

In a series of Instagram stories, Davido took his fans through the day, posting pictures and videos of the occasion.

Dressed in a dark brown suit, with Chioma draped in a white lace gown, the couple shared their vows in an emotional ceremony.

“You've been my best friend, my healer, my calm in every storm,” Davido said. “God sent you to show me deep, unconditional love. We’re still here, stronger forever. I promise to protect you with my actions.”

Chioma said: “As a symbol of my vows to you and all that I have, all that I am, I honour you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.”

During the reception, Davido announced he was gifting Chioma a Richard Mille watch worth about $300,000 (R5.3m).

The wedding reportedly cost $3.7m (R65.7m), with more than 1,300 guests attending.

The couple share a son together and have been together for more than a decade. They got engaged in 2019 and had a secret wedding in 2023, followed by a traditional wedding last year.

TimesLIVE

