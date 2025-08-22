TshisaLIVE

WATCH | From panic to relief — X users react to Tyla being carried over the shoulder in Brazil

22 August 2025 - 11:03
Joy Mphande Journalist
Singer Tyla reacts to concerns after being carried by her bodyguards in Brazil.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla sparked concern among her fans after a video surfaced showing her being carried over the shoulder by her bodyguard to a car in São Paulo, Brazil.

The viral video had her fans, dubbed the Tigers, taking to their timeline speculating about her wellbeing. While some speculated it was a health issue, others wondered whether she had partied too hard. 

Things took a different turn when Tyla jokingly responded to the concern by sharing a 2006 picture of Beyoncé́ slung in the back of a car with Jay-Z after an after-party in London, implying she had had one too many drinks. 

Her response left her fans gagging and shifted the narrative from panic to relief.  See some of the reactions below:

