The viral video had her fans, dubbed the Tigers, taking to their timeline speculating about her wellbeing. While some speculated it was a health issue, others wondered whether she had partied too hard.
Things took a different turn when Tyla jokingly responded to the concern by sharing a 2006 picture of Beyoncé́ slung in the back of a car with Jay-Z after an after-party in London, implying she had had one too many drinks.
WATCH | From panic to relief — X users react to Tyla being carried over the shoulder in Brazil
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Grammy award-winning singer Tyla sparked concern among her fans after a video surfaced showing her being carried over the shoulder by her bodyguard to a car in São Paulo, Brazil.
Her response left her fans gagging and shifted the narrative from panic to relief. See some of the reactions below:
