He said he enjoyed Nyembe's work throughout his childhood, from local productions like Soul City and Yizo Yizo.
“She had this super power to not just make other actors around her look good, but she made everybody around her look good,” he said.
He said it was only a dream come true that he had to work with her on Showmax Adulting.
Mfebe said artists fly the country's flag high as they become the ambassadors of the nation's brand. He appealed for government assistance to nurture young talent at the grassroots level.
“I further appeal for the government to protect us, to protect our rights from, among other things, exploitation and tackling unfair rates,” he said.
He added that there was a need to urgently discuss unresolved challenges related to intellectual property rights for the benefit of artists.
“For many of us, this is not a hobby — it's a calling, it's a career. Help us make our talents and skills gainfully sustainable, so that a younger version of Mam Nandi trying to enter the market today can have hope that her aspirations can also pay off.”
Friends and colleagues celebrate veteran actress Nandi Nyembe
'As great an actor as she was, it didn't protect her from the tough world'
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Nandi Nyembe was a great actor, but the industry didn't protect her from the harsh realities of the world.
This is according to producer and filmmaker Angus Gibson, who joined the family, friends and colleagues of the actress at the memorial service at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday to celebrate her life.
“She was not this tragic figure; she was this glorious figure.
“Nandi always presented this great side until she really hit her back against the wall, and she would call me. There were times it felt like she was going to be on the street; she was losing her house. As great an actor as she was, it didn't protect her from the tough world,” he said.
Themba Mfebe told mourners that Nyembe's contribution to the industry through the arts and film, TV, theatre and literature, spanning decades, would forever be cherished and deeply engraved in their hearts.
“What a superstar,” he said.
