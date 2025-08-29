Actress Lerato Mvelase slams arts department at Nandi Nyembe’s memorial

Actress Lerato Mvelase delivered a fiery address aimed at the department of sports, arts and culture.
Her remarks came shortly after the department’s deputy director, Sibusiso Tsanyane, in his speech at Nandi Nyembe's memorial service, praised the late actress as “a symbol of hope, humility and resilience” while acknowledging the struggles she faced in the industry.
“Like many in the creative sector she confronted precarious working conditions, limited financial security and systematic barriers. She did not shy away from speaking publicly about the struggles, lending her voice to the broader fight for better protections, sustainable livelihoods and recognition of artists as workers with rights equal to any other profession. Sadly, these issues were not fully resolved in her lifetime,” said Sibusiso.
Lerato, who co-starred with Nandi in the comedy series Icala, did not hold back in her response.
“I know this is not a space where political issues should be addressed but there is something I need to say,” Lerato said from the podium.
“Mr Sibusiso, I urge you to let the minister know that going forward artists will no longer allow the department to come and celebrate with us. It is not a fight with the department, it is a fight with the system which has been putting actors down for our whole lives,” she said.
The memorial was held at the Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday.
The 75-year-old star, affectionately known as Mam’ Nandi, died on August 23, after years of health complications and financial struggles that left her wheelchair-bound.
Rami Chuene and Lerato directed the programme, guiding tributes from colleagues and friends.
Lerato said the minister’s representatives offered little more than “lullabies”.
“I would have loved to hear a speech about working towards changing policies or adjusting them. How long must we hear the same speeches? How long must we have the same engagements about the need for policy structures that are going to protect us as actors? Where Mam’ Nandi is, her heart was not happy. I am not happy. We are not happy.
“We have been sold a dream that will never be realised. Uyabona sisonke la, singa cula si strike si shuter down iIndustry [all of us here can sing, strike and even shut down the industry] but until we have regulations and policies that put our needs and our careers in the same light as any other industry, we are on our own,” she said.
Lerato urged young actors to protect themselves.
“I want to urge young aspiring actors to have a plan B. We are not a charity case. We must stop looking at ourselves as charity. We must find means to sustain ourselves because there is no political will to work with us. I have been in the industry for 30 years and 30 years later we are still having the same conversation. That should tell us something,” she said.
“We cannot continue to be having the conversations on a day when we are supposed to be celebrating Mam’ Nandi’s life, celebrating her career,” she said.
Nandi's financial struggles became public in April when a video of her appealing for help circulated on social media.
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has faced a backlash over whether government had done enough to support her.
The minister took to X to defend himself, insisting he had personally assisted Nandi.
“On hearing of the dire situation of Ma Nandi Nyembe, I immediately sent her R20k. She thanked me profusely. On being notified of her death I took the first flight out of Cape Town to visit the children. I was warmly received,” he wrote.
He said he had also helped with funeral logistics.
