‘I will never take this abuse and lies’ — Gayton McKenzie defends helping late actress Nandi Nyembe

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has hit back at criticism after the death of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, saying he would not tolerate “abuse and lies” about his role in assisting the late star.
The 74 year old veteran actress passed away on Saturday after declining health.
Earlier this year Nandi opened up on social media about her financial struggles, revealingt much of her hardship stemmed from paying exorbitant medical fees for her son’s treatment.
In April, a video of Nandi went viral in which she shared that while she was in a wheelchair and facing health and financial challenges, she did not want “handouts” but instead opportunities to work.
The minster took to X to say he was moved by her plight and reached out to her directly in a video that went viral.
“On hearing of the dire situation of Nyembe, I immediately sent her 20k. She thanked me profusely. On being notified of her death I took the first flight out of Cape Town to visit the children. I was warmly received,” said McKenzie.
He said he personally covered additional expenses for the family.
“The daughter seemed very concerned about the body of her mom at the state morgue. I made a few calls and the body was moved to a mortuary that will bury her. Without anyone asking me, I gave the daughter another 10k for cakes and tea for guests who will visit the house. I made my driver available full-time until the funeral, and I also made another person available to assist the family during this difficult week,” he said.
The minister stressed he had never been asked for money but had offered it voluntarily from his own pocket.
“I was never asked for money by family. I offered my children’s money, not the department’s money, to assist more. I can’t be told by people who only rock up when cameras are present. Where were you when she didn’t have money for medication? I did my part for someone in need,” he said.
Despite her health challenges, Nandi remained committed to her craft and continued to seek acting opportunities.
Over her decades-long career, she became a household name with roles in Soul Buddyz, Soul City, Gazlam, Yizo Yizo and Zone 14, and most recently Adulting on Showmax.
Her death has prompted an outpouring of support from the entertainment community and the public. Influencer Mandisi Tshigana and actress Sana Mchunu spearheaded a nationwide fundraising campaign on social media to assist with funeral costs.
Within a day, more than R40,000 had been raised, with DJ Zinhle and Thembi Seete among those who donated.
“I am deeply grateful to share that together we have raised R40,000 in donations for Mam’ Nandi Nyembe. Your generosity and kindness mean the world during this difficult time. This contribution will help provide Mam’ Nandi with a dignified and honourable farewell, fitting of the remarkable woman she was,” said Mandisi.
The funds were sent directly to Nandi’s daughter.
Nandi’s plight highlights a growing trend of veteran performers publicly asking for assistance. Last week, actor Glen Gabela appealed for help. Gayton claimed he stepped in there too.
“When I saw how Glen Gabela lived on socials, I dispatched a team to see his situation. They told me the house needs massive attention. I sent contractors to fix the house, gave him 10k for groceries, and paid for new furniture that will be delivered after renovations. Don’t ever paint me as uncaring of the plight of artists,” he said.
He linked the struggles to broader structural issues in the industry, arguing outdated legislation has left performers vulnerable.
“We are working day and night to change the life of artists in SA. For the first time they will soon have medical care, funeral cover and inheritance for their children. We will have the Copyright Amendment Bill signed without fair use in it,” he said.
The Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill, which is aimed at modernising the outdated Performers’ Protection Act, was recently passed by the National Assembly alongside the Copyright Amendment Bill, but both were sent back to parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa due to constitutional concerns.
The president has since referred them to the Constitutional Court for guidance.
“I know things will soon change with the new legislation we are proposing. I am just not the type of person who can see another suffer while I have bread money in my pocket. I share. Some are quick to talk when cameras are around but never visit their struggling fellow artist,” said the minister.
Nandi’s death comes months after actress Brenda Ngxoli went public about her financial struggles, receiving more than R100,000 in donations from the public.
The late singer Zahara, actor Carlo Hadebe, late gospel singer Solly Moholo and actor Vusi Thanda have also had to seek public assistance in recent years.
Nandi will be laid to rest on August 30.
