'The Country's Husband' Bongani Luvalo launches second book

03 September 2025 - 14:06
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Media personality Bongani Luvalo launches his second book
Media personality Bongani Luvalo launches his second book
From TV fame to the written word, Bongani Luvalo, affectionately known as “The Country’s Husband”, is set to turn a new page in his creative journey with the launch of his second book Ntliziyo Ungumkhohlisi.

The book launches on September 5 with an exclusive black-tie soirée titled “A Night of Words & Wine” hosted at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The event promises a sophisticated evening of live readings, acoustic performances and intimate conversations paired with curated local wines and fine dining.

Bongani, who first rose to prominence on Married at First Sight: South Africa, has evolved into more than a reality TV star. He’s become a household name, a father, entrepreneur and cultural storyteller redefining what it means to be a man in modern South Africa.

His latest book, Ntliziyo Ungumkhohlisi (loosely translated as “The Heart is a Deceiver”), delves into the complex emotional landscape of black masculinity. Through lyrical prose and personal reflections the book explores themes of love, heartbreak, healing, fatherhood and identity. It's deeply personal and widely relatable — a narrative shaped by Luvalo’s own experiences and the realities of many South African men.

“This book is a mirror and a map,” said Bongani. “It’s about looking back at the scars love leaves behind, but also moving forward with courage, with legacy, with laughter and style. I want every man to know that leading with the heart is not weakness; it’s the ultimate strength.”

