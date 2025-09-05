Thursday night’s opening of the FNB Art Joburg fair was marked by a powerful artistic and historical moment as Africa Re-Union made its debut, a monumental canvas that reclaims Africa’s narrative by turning the colonial map, the power table and the story itself on its head.
Unveiled at the Sandton Convention Centre, the 3m x 2m artwork is the brainchild of pan-African strategist and Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng, brought to life by South African artist Mark Modimola and rooted in historical research by Prof Kwesi DLS Prah. It’s more than a painting, it’s a declaration.
Inspired by the AU’s call to correct cartographic distortions, Africa Re-Union repositions the continent using the equal earth projection, showing Africa in its true scale and dignity, no longer diminished by Western maps. Rendered without colonial borders, it restores the continent as the rightful narrator of its own story.
At the centre is a round table symbolising equality surrounded by some of the most influential voices from Africa and its diaspora, from Nelson Mandela to Kwame Nkrumah and Wangari Maathai to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Sojourner Truth, Miriam Makeba, and youth activist Zulaikha Patel. Their presence reflects a cross-generational, cross-sectoral reunion of thinkers, freedom fighters, artists, and visionaries reclaiming the conversation stolen by colonisers at the 1884 Berlin Conference.
“This isn’t only an artwork,” said Thebe. “It’s a provocation. A gathering. A statement that Africa has always had authors even when the world refused to read us.
“In a world where Africa is fighting to be seen clearly, the work reminds us the future belongs to those who shape it. Art is our weapon, memory is our map.”
‘Africa turns the map, table and story’: Thebe Ikalafeng at FNB Art Joburg
Image: Freddy Mavunda
