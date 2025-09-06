LISTEN | From NYDA’s involvement with Scorpion Kings to Cyan’s Russian confession — top stories of the week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the stories:

Actress Shalate Sekhabi to release debut EP

Former House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi is stepping into a new chapter of her career and this time it’s all about the music.

Taking to her Instagram page this week, Shalate teased her next move with a post captioned “Music on the way”.

No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has clarified that no financial support was given towards its partnership with the music duo Scorpion Kings for a concert.

The Scorpion Kings -DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small — hosted one of the biggest amapiano concerts at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday.

The agency faced backlash for its partnership with the concert, with many raising concerns about alleged financial support for the concert while the country’s youth struggle to receive support for initiatives.

The NYDA said no funds were paid towards the concert.

Cyan Boujee recalls her time in Russia for Alabuga programme

Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has revealed that her trip to Russia for the Alabuga Start programme raised red flags about the initiative’s operations.

n a candid reflection shared in her recent YouTube post, Cyan shared a voice message she sent to her publicist in which she raised concerns about the programme based in a special economic zone in Tatarstan targeting women aged 18-22.

“More than anything, I’m worried about the children. I’m worried so much about the children because when I interviewed them most of them were not happy, especially with the answers they had to give on camera,” she said.