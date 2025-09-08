TshisaLIVE

POLL | Is Makoto from 'Married at First Sight' misunderstood?

08 September 2025 - 12:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Married at First Sight South Africa' cast member Makoto Phumodi.
'Married at First Sight South Africa' cast member Makoto Phumodi.
Image: Supplied by Showmax

The second season of Married at First Sight: South Africa has Mzansi hooked, airing on Sundays at 6.30pm on Mzansi Magic and streaming on Showmax.

This season introduces a new panel of experts and four couples who agreed to say “I do” to complete strangers: Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo.

But it’s Makoto who has been the talk of social media.

Makoto has been judged for her larger-than-life personality, often clashing with cast members.

In a recent interview, Makoto defended herself, saying: “People think I’m acting, but little do they know I react like that in my everyday life.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'The Country's Husband' Bongani Luvalo launches second book

From TV fame to the written word, Bongani Luvalo, affectionately known as “The Country’s Husband”, is set to turn a new page in his creative journey ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Nkuleleko Mahlangu on his experience in ‘Married at First Sight’ and being ‘belittled’ by his partner on the show

"I decided to come to the show to find a wife as I wasn’t finding anyone compatible."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tshepo Miya speaks about being ‘Married at First Sight’

The reality TV star talks keeping it real, therapy and Makoto's disrespect.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Awww! Here's how five of our fave local celeb couples first met

Book signings, chance meetings and family friends — this is how these A-listers fell in love
Lifestyle
4 years ago

'The Crown's' Emma Corrin on her 'terrifying' resemblance to Princess Di

The actress tells Margaret Gardiner that her South African mum looked a lot like the late royal
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Nomsa Buthelezi & wife on their tough lobola talks

Nomsa and Zandile are grateful their lobola negotiators were able to reach common ground
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Focalistic & Ch’cco’s BOATS joint album draws from a true story TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest embarks on weight loss journey after social media criticism TshisaLIVE
  3. Chymamusique out of ICU after car crash that killed DJ Poizen TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Editor’s Choice playlist offers a soundtrack for daily news and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior, highlights from the nerd ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry gives an update on its progress
Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically