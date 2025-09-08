The second season of Married at First Sight: South Africa has Mzansi hooked, airing on Sundays at 6.30pm on Mzansi Magic and streaming on Showmax.
This season introduces a new panel of experts and four couples who agreed to say “I do” to complete strangers: Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo.
But it’s Makoto who has been the talk of social media.
Makoto has been judged for her larger-than-life personality, often clashing with cast members.
In a recent interview, Makoto defended herself, saying: “People think I’m acting, but little do they know I react like that in my everyday life.”
POLL | Is Makoto from 'Married at First Sight' misunderstood?
Image: Supplied by Showmax
