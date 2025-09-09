Another artist who has been on a journey to achieve his body goals is rapper Anatii. He kicked off the year on a high note, sharing his remarkable weight-loss journey with his fans.
Before and after: Lloyiso shares his weight-loss transformation
Image: MASI LOSI
Singer Lloyiso has inspired his fans with his remarkable weight-loss journey.
On Tuesday he took to his social media timeline to share before and after images of himself, showcasing his fitness progress and body transformation.
He said he has been exercising and pushing himself to new limits to achieve his body goals.
"One year of mental, emotional and physical transformation," he captioned the post.
Another artist who has been on a journey to achieve his body goals is rapper Anatii. He kicked off the year on a high note, sharing his remarkable weight-loss journey with his fans.
Anatii, whose real name is Anathi Mnyango, shared drastic before and after photos on his Instagram timeline, revealing an impressive 53kg weight loss in one year. The musician credited his dedication to health to his life coach Jeremy Blasco for walking him through the journey.
“I’ve been locked in working on myself holistically and it feels amazing to see the results on my continued health journey. Losing 53kg in one year is no easy feat but I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude with the help of my amazing coach Jeremy Blasco, who has dedicated so much time to making sure I train at least six times a week and making sure my nutrition is next level fully natural. Gratitude on the highest,” he said.
Anatii spoke about the struggle he faced with his weight over the years.
“Having struggled with weight gain and fluctuations most of my life, it feels good to finally be in control. Ultimate control over my health, desires and the ability to manifest on the highest. If you ever feel like giving up, remember it’s not worth it. You can do it too. Happy you year. It’s boom [season].”
