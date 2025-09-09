TshisaLIVE

Before and after: Lloyiso shares his weight-loss transformation

09 September 2025 - 13:07
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Musician Lloyiso has shared his body transformation.
Musician Lloyiso has shared his body transformation.
Image: MASI LOSI

Singer Lloyiso has inspired his fans with his remarkable weight-loss journey.

On Tuesday he took to his social media timeline to share before and after images of himself, showcasing his fitness progress and body transformation.

He said he has been exercising and pushing himself to new limits to achieve his body goals.

"One year of mental, emotional and physical transformation," he captioned the post. 

Another artist who has been on a journey to achieve his body goals is rapper Anatii. He kicked off the year on a high note, sharing his remarkable weight-loss journey with his fans.

Anatii, whose real name is Anathi Mnyango, shared drastic before and after photos on his Instagram timeline, revealing an impressive 53kg weight loss in one year. The musician credited his dedication to health to his life coach Jeremy Blasco for walking him through the journey.

“I’ve been locked in working on myself holistically and it feels amazing to see the results on my continued health journey. Losing 53kg in one year is no easy feat but I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude with the help of my amazing coach Jeremy Blasco, who has dedicated so much time to making sure I train at least six times a week and making sure my nutrition is next level fully natural. Gratitude on the highest,” he said.

Anatii spoke about the struggle he faced with his weight over the years.

“Having struggled with weight gain and fluctuations most of my life, it feels good to finally be in control. Ultimate control over my health, desires and the ability to manifest on the highest. If you ever feel like giving up, remember it’s not worth it. You can do it too. Happy you year. It’s boom [season].”

ANATII on Instagram: ".starting the year off on a lighter note, I’ve been locked in working on myself holistically and it feels amazing to see the results on my continued health journey. losing 53kgs in one year is no easy feat but I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude and with the help of my amazing coach @jeremyblasco.official who has dedicated so much time to making sure I train at least 6 times a week and making sure my nutrition is next level fully natural, gratitude on the highest. having struggled with weight gain and fluctuations most of my life it’s feels good to finally be in control, ultimate control over my health, desires and the ability to manifest on the highest. if you ever feel like giving up remember that it’s not worth it. you can do it too! happy you year! it’s BOOM SZN! 💥💪🏾🅱️ #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation #newyear"

READ MORE:

Cassper Nyovest embarks on weight-loss journey after social media criticism

"It’s time to lose weight."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Before and after: Vuyokazi Nciweni reveals drastic weight-loss transformation after surgery

"I needed this for myself."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana battles obesity, ‘SA’s new HIV epidemic’

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana speaks about her journey from working in state hospitals to transitioning into obesity medicine and her move to Cape Town.
News
2 weeks ago

‘Becoming a Sdudla’: Fitness coach Kopano Mokhele gains 30kg to walk in his clients’ shoes

In a radical and deeply personal fitness experiment online coach and content creator Kopano Mokhele has been deliberately gaining 30kg with plans to ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'I will always bring an amazing show' — Lloyiso is loving touring with Tamia

"I’ve also created new arrangements of my songs that I’m really excited to play live"
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Lloyiso gets a shoutout from Chris Brown

Lloyiso just keeps receiving attention from international stars
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

‘It fit the show and scene perfectly’ — Lloyiso on ‘Speak’ playing on the US drama ‘All American’

"Moments like that are what I made this song for."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Don't risk your life for 'likes': traffic authority slams Penny Ntuli's freeway ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dlala Thukzin prepares dance fest and is set to jet off to Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. Before and after: Lloyiso shares his weight-loss transformation TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Editor’s Choice playlist offers a soundtrack for daily news and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior, highlights from the nerd ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

By-laws inspections yielding results, says MMC Tshwaku
Portugal PM Urges China’s Xi to Push Russia for Ukraine Peace Amid EU Concerns ...