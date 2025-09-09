Tyla stole the spotlight at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the UBS Arena Elmont, New York, on Sunday.
The singer, who won her second consecutive Best Afrobeats award for her single Push 2 Start, had a night filled with unforgettable moments that cement her status as a global music star because everybody wants a piece of her.
Tyla also walked away with a Moon-man themed Labubu.
She turned heads with her vintage Chanel minidress, originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993, but it was not just a daring outfit, it was a statement to tease towards her upcoming single Chanel. She also hinted that more music is “coming in hot”.
The star-studded event meant Tyla would rub shoulders with the who's who in the music industry.
From her moment with rapper Busta Rhymes, who won a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, to her doing the #lowchallenge with Ciara backstage, Tyla shared special moments with icons.
She was also spotted taking Kodak moments with rappers Sexy Red, Ice Spice and singers Lara Raj and Zara Larsson.
WATCH | From #Lowchallenge with Ciara to fun with her bestie: Tyla's moments at the VMAs
Image: Reuters/Kylie Cooper
The VMAs were also a bestie affair for Tyla, who brought her best friend Thato Nzimande who is the creative director for Push 2 Start.
They also shared precious moments.
