TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Majola to bring the heat at Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair

The platform celebrates African identity and creativity

16 September 2025 - 14:13
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fashionista and PR guru, Simphiwe Majola.
Fashionista and PR guru, Simphiwe Majola.
Image: Supplied

Fashionista and PR guru, Simphiwe Majola, is set to turn heads at the inaugural Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair (AIHBF) 2025, which takes place from October 11 to 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Majola, known for his bold fashion choices and vibrant personality, will join a glittering line-up of icons and industry leaders at what’s being billed as Africa’s biggest beauty and wellness celebration.

This isn’t just your average expo — AIHBF is bringing together the best in hair, beauty, fashion and culture under one roof. The jam-packed three-day experience will include:

  • Masterclasses and live demos on everything from natural hair care to skincare science and barbering;

  • A powerful keynote from global hair restoration expert Dr Kyjuan H Brown, titled “Doctor, I Have Hair!”;

  • The glitzy AIHBF Gala Dinner & Awards, honouring innovators shaping the future of African beauty; and

  • Pan-African competitions featuring stylists from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho and Nigeria.

The event will also feature big names like:

  • GQ Men of the Year winner Faith Seuoe;
  • celeb hairstylist Jawad Maphoto;
  • trichologist Hlengi Hans Ngidi; and
  • beauty educator Petrus Sozabili Mathebula.

Speaking ahead of the event, AIHBF CEO Peace Mthethwa said the fair is more than just glamour: “It’s about identity, confidence and economic empowerment. Every platform at AIHBF is built to celebrate African creativity while opening global doors for our talent.”

MORE

POLL | Can black people use the k-word to describe their natural hair?

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has sparked controversy after using the k-word to refer to her natural hair during her speech at a promotional event for ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

A case of ‘hair’ today, gone tomorrow for Mbali over ‘K-word’

Carlton Hair puts ambassadorship on pause after quip over African hair.
News
2 days ago

Can you brush wet hair? Not all hair types, says expert

Whether you love detangling or are aiming for silky soft hair, here are top tips.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru Festival

Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola shared his experiences and views on fashion and branding at this year’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival at Constitution ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Simphiwe Majola to bring the heat at Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I bring authenticity': Ex-cop Dumisani Nyundu stars as Mongezi in 'Levels' TshisaLIVE
  3. Inno Morolong makes a return at Heineken Polo after breast reduction surgery TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Editor’s Choice playlist offers a soundtrack for daily news and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Stephen King and a local award-winning film on the big screen, and ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

US officers attend Belarus-Russia war games amid NATO tensions
One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia