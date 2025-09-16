Fashionista and PR guru, Simphiwe Majola, is set to turn heads at the inaugural Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair (AIHBF) 2025, which takes place from October 11 to 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Majola, known for his bold fashion choices and vibrant personality, will join a glittering line-up of icons and industry leaders at what’s being billed as Africa’s biggest beauty and wellness celebration.
This isn’t just your average expo — AIHBF is bringing together the best in hair, beauty, fashion and culture under one roof. The jam-packed three-day experience will include:
Masterclasses and live demos on everything from natural hair care to skincare science and barbering;
A powerful keynote from global hair restoration expert Dr Kyjuan H Brown, titled “Doctor, I Have Hair!”;
The glitzy AIHBF Gala Dinner & Awards, honouring innovators shaping the future of African beauty; and
Pan-African competitions featuring stylists from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho and Nigeria.
The event will also feature big names like:
- GQ Men of the Year winner Faith Seuoe;
- celeb hairstylist Jawad Maphoto;
- trichologist Hlengi Hans Ngidi; and
- beauty educator Petrus Sozabili Mathebula.
Speaking ahead of the event, AIHBF CEO Peace Mthethwa said the fair is more than just glamour: “It’s about identity, confidence and economic empowerment. Every platform at AIHBF is built to celebrate African creativity while opening global doors for our talent.”
Simphiwe Majola to bring the heat at Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair
The platform celebrates African identity and creativity
Image: Supplied
Fashionista and PR guru, Simphiwe Majola, is set to turn heads at the inaugural Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair (AIHBF) 2025, which takes place from October 11 to 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Majola, known for his bold fashion choices and vibrant personality, will join a glittering line-up of icons and industry leaders at what’s being billed as Africa’s biggest beauty and wellness celebration.
This isn’t just your average expo — AIHBF is bringing together the best in hair, beauty, fashion and culture under one roof. The jam-packed three-day experience will include:
Masterclasses and live demos on everything from natural hair care to skincare science and barbering;
A powerful keynote from global hair restoration expert Dr Kyjuan H Brown, titled “Doctor, I Have Hair!”;
The glitzy AIHBF Gala Dinner & Awards, honouring innovators shaping the future of African beauty; and
Pan-African competitions featuring stylists from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho and Nigeria.
The event will also feature big names like:
Speaking ahead of the event, AIHBF CEO Peace Mthethwa said the fair is more than just glamour: “It’s about identity, confidence and economic empowerment. Every platform at AIHBF is built to celebrate African creativity while opening global doors for our talent.”
MORE
POLL | Can black people use the k-word to describe their natural hair?
A case of ‘hair’ today, gone tomorrow for Mbali over ‘K-word’
Can you brush wet hair? Not all hair types, says expert
PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos