TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bestie DJ Zinhle talks Era stall at Delicious fest, show prep & 'Zee Nation Vol 1' visuals

23 September 2025 - 13:24
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The 12th DStv Delicious fest powered by Lottostar day one was a jump, with attendees unfazed by the hot weather at the 72ha Kyalami racecourse.

TimesLIVE caught up with South Africa's bestie DJ Zinhle before her main stage set as she spoke about preparing for shows and new visuals for the album Zee Nation Vol 1. Watch the video to find out which song it will be.  

As she celebrates 21 years in the business, she also showcased an Era stall at the Delicious fest.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills

The academy empowers emerging food entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, compliance support and trading opportunities.
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Music lovers flock to first day of DStv Delicious Fest

Joburg's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit came alive with flavours and sounds on Saturday as the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival got ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Behind the scenes on the eve of the DStv Delicious Festival

The DStv Delicious Festival takes place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rethabile Khumalo speaks on keeping her mother's legacy alive 'despite setbacks' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Bestie DJ Zinhle talks Era stall at Delicious fest, show prep & 'Zee ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Phumla set to drop soulful Afropop anthem ‘Iphelele Mayinawe’ with gospel star ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series ... Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | Editor’s Choice playlist offers a soundtrack for daily news and ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

France halts counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali
Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation