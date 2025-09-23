The 12th DStv Delicious fest powered by Lottostar day one was a jump, with attendees unfazed by the hot weather at the 72ha Kyalami racecourse.
TimesLIVE caught up with South Africa's bestie DJ Zinhle before her main stage set as she spoke about preparing for shows and new visuals for the album Zee Nation Vol 1. Watch the video to find out which song it will be.
As she celebrates 21 years in the business, she also showcased an Era stall at the Delicious fest.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Bestie DJ Zinhle talks Era stall at Delicious fest, show prep & 'Zee Nation Vol 1' visuals
