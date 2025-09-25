TshisaLIVE

Fairytale comes true: House duo Liquideep are back for BloemFeast

25 September 2025 - 12:42
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Liquideep makes it's return
Image: X

More than a decade after their last appearance in Bloemfontein, trailblazing house duo Liquideep is making a return and fans are calling it the comeback of the year.

Set to headline BloemFeast on November 15, the return of Ziyon and Ryzor, the dynamic pair behind Liquideep, promises a homecoming of sound, a celebration of the era they helped define and a reunion between artists and fans who never stopped listening.

Bursting onto the scene in the late 2000s, Liquideep quickly carved out their place in South African music history with a signature blend of velvet-smooth melodies and soul-stirring house grooves. Timeless hits such as Fairytale, Alone and Settle for Less dominated charts and became the soundtrack of a generation, echoing from car radios, clubs and family gatherings around the country.

After stepping away from the spotlight in 2014, Liquideep's absence left a noticeable gap in the local music landscape, with fans long hoping for a return. Now that wait is over.

Speaking about their return to Bloemfontein, their first since 2012, event organisers say the energy surrounding Liquideep’s performance is electric.

“This is more than just a performance — it’s a cultural appointment,” said one insider close to the event. “Liquideep’s music holds deep memories for many South Africans. To have them back, live on stage at BloemFeast, is special.”

With the duo back in the mix, BloemFeast is shaping up to be a celebration of music, memory and the enduring power of sound to bring people together.

