He also didn’t mince his words when addressing the performance of midfielder Gastón Sirino, who joined the club amid much hype.
“Sirino, you cost us the match. You're not decisive and your body language is worrying. You need to do better or ask to be excused. You’ve been the same since arrival, always promising but not being that No 10 we need.”
Youngster Mduduzi Shabalala wasn’t spared either. Mbo urged the academy graduate to “go back to his roots”.
“Mdu, please get rid of that hairstyle and remember why you were promoted. You’re one of the players we had pride in from development, but you've dropped drastically. Today wasn’t your best and we can't have this with no accountability.”
This scathing critique comes just a week after Chiefs suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium, their first DStv Premiership loss of the season, further intensifying scrutiny around head coach Nasreddine Nabi's tenure.
While some fans have questioned Nabi’s tactics, Mbo believes the root of the problem lies with the players.
“It’s not the coach. It’s the attitude on the pitch.”
Kaizer Chiefs fans have grown increasingly vocal about their frustrations, with the club's long-standing trophy drought and inconsistent performances adding fuel to the fire.
‘Some players don’t deserve the jersey’: Oscar Mbo slams Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Instagram
House music star and diehard Kaizer Chiefs supporter Oscar Mbo has not held back after the club's recent string of poor performances, most notably their 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United, calling out players for what he describes as a lack of passion and accountability.
The outspoken DJ took to social media to voice his frustration, saying the issues at the club are no longer about coaching but rather about player attitude and commitment.
“Our players don't respect the badge, we need to be honest,” he said.
“There are some players who don't deserve to be donning the famous gold and black. It’s irritating to be here having the same concerns as previous seasons. Clearly this is not a coaching issue, but the non-willingness of players.”
Mbo singled out defender Reeve Frosler, criticising his defensive lapse during the match.
“Frosler, I'm disappointed in you. You had one job. Jump and head the ball out of danger, protect your zone — but no, you were casual, as usual. You’ve been bubbling under for years and that position is gone to Monyane, but still you want to be like this?”
Oscar Mbo weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi's looming exit
He also didn’t mince his words when addressing the performance of midfielder Gastón Sirino, who joined the club amid much hype.
“Sirino, you cost us the match. You're not decisive and your body language is worrying. You need to do better or ask to be excused. You’ve been the same since arrival, always promising but not being that No 10 we need.”
Youngster Mduduzi Shabalala wasn’t spared either. Mbo urged the academy graduate to “go back to his roots”.
“Mdu, please get rid of that hairstyle and remember why you were promoted. You’re one of the players we had pride in from development, but you've dropped drastically. Today wasn’t your best and we can't have this with no accountability.”
This scathing critique comes just a week after Chiefs suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium, their first DStv Premiership loss of the season, further intensifying scrutiny around head coach Nasreddine Nabi's tenure.
While some fans have questioned Nabi’s tactics, Mbo believes the root of the problem lies with the players.
“It’s not the coach. It’s the attitude on the pitch.”
Kaizer Chiefs fans have grown increasingly vocal about their frustrations, with the club's long-standing trophy drought and inconsistent performances adding fuel to the fire.
MORE:
Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef says they were not defensive against Gallants
Chiefs held by gallant Marumo at FNB Stadium
‘It’s a conspiracy theory’: Petersen on Chiefs playing better when Nabi was away
King Kaizer must rise to save precious legacy
IN PICS | Kaizer Chiefs star Dillan Solomons and his partner Jadé tie the knot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos