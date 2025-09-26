A dynamic media panel hosted by Play explored the fast-changing world of content creation — from streaming to the power of algorithms.
The panel featured voices like broadcaster Okay Wasabi, Scoop Makhathini, photographer JR Ecko, filmmaker Thabang Moleya and Duma Collective CEO Sibu Mabena.
TimesLIVE caught up with some of them on Thursday to find out why these conversations matter for underprivileged communities.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | The content creation shift and access for underprivileged
A dynamic media panel hosted by Play explored the fast-changing world of content creation — from streaming to the power of algorithms.
The panel featured voices like broadcaster Okay Wasabi, Scoop Makhathini, photographer JR Ecko, filmmaker Thabang Moleya and Duma Collective CEO Sibu Mabena.
TimesLIVE caught up with some of them on Thursday to find out why these conversations matter for underprivileged communities.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
ProVerb's new book offers guide to health, wealth and happiness
IN PICS | Local stars turn out for ‘Loved Out’ premiere
Power Play and 'Sobering Podcast' gear up for next bold move
SA to benefit as Google commits to new investment in Africa
'I pay tax,' says Lasizwe as Sars plans to tax social media influencers
Influencer school to help earn thousands of likes and followers online
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos