British singer‚ songwriter and artist FKA Twigs was so impressed with the agility of Cape Town dancer Chester Martinez‚ that she gave him a role in Nike’s latest international television campaign.

The UK singer and songwriter - who is the creative director of the campaign - hand-picked Martinez‚ 21‚ along with 11 athletes and dancers to star in the advertisement.

FKA Twigs is romantically involved with Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson and the two are expected to wed in the near future.

Titled “Do You Believe in More”‚ the campaign was shot in Mexico and aims to promote Nike’s new line of gym apparel. Martinez struck up a friendship with FKA Twigs - real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett when he was cast as a dancer in the Hollywood film Honey 3‚ filmed in Cape Town last year.

“I was well aware that the Nike campaign was happening as I had been working with FKA Twigs since last year. I was booked a mere two days before I had to fly off to Mexico from London to start rehearsals for the campaign.

“That was one of the craziest and most amazing weeks of life‚” said Martinez.

The multi-talented Martinez‚ who is also a choreographer and model‚ started dancing at the age of 13.

“I am extremely proud to have had the privilege to showcase what I do alongside incredible artists and athletes on a global platform. The all-round experience itself was both incredibly enriching and humbling as an artist.”

Martinez described working with FKA Twigs as a “life changing experience”.

“She has not only greatly impacted my life as an artist‚ she has had a profound impact on my overall development as a person.

“She took a risk by giving me‚ an untested dancer‚ the opportunity to be part of her most recent live show tour and every other project that followed up until the Nike campaign.” Since returning he has worked with singer Jimmy Nevis and a clothing retail chain.

