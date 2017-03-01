The allocation was a vote of confidence that tourism was able to deliver some of the economic growth the country needed‚ said Sisa Ntshona.

Of the R494-million‚ R120-million had been allocated for a bidding fund to allow the Department of Tourism to attract more business events‚ such as conferences‚ to the country.

Ntshona told TMG Digital the target was to bring an additional five million tourists to South Africa over the next five years – the "five in five" strategy‚ set to begin on April 1.

Total arrivals in South Africa recorded for the year ending 2015 was 8 170 882. This financial year‚ the sector has managed to attract more than 10-million tourists‚ 35% up from the previous financial year.

The country aims to reach at least 13-million visitors by 2021.