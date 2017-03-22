Brent Owens: Extreme Authentic & Unwrapped‚ a 13-part series to be screened on DSTV’s Discovery channel‚ kicks off on March 28 at 8pm.



Shot entirely on location‚ the series captures the Masterchef Australia 2014 winner on his travels through South Africa‚ sampling local cuisine‚ learning recipes from seasoned home cooks and delving into little known areas of the country.



"And‚ because Brent loves adventure‚ he also gets to experience some of South Africa’s adrenaline activities while overcoming some very real fears at the same time‚" said Rebecca Fuller-Campbell‚ the show’s executive producer.



"Brent is so natural in front of the camera and he really brings his personality to the forefront. I think the show’s unique concept and amazing content make it a fascinating‚ informative and entertaining series for both local and international viewers‚" she added.

- TMG Digital/The Times