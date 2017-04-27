Forbes correspondent Laurie Werner‚ who has been covering luxury destinations and food for 20 years‚ has declared The Silo Hotel at the V&A Waterfront “the best in town”.

With just 28 rooms‚ Werner says making early bookings at the hotel is advisable “since the word got around quickly that this is a unique experience”.

In her review‚ posted by Forbes.com on Wednesday‚ Werner says: “There are so many details‚ bespoke‚ one of a kind and beautiful‚ to examine in every room.

“It reflects the zeal of owner and designer Liz Biden to incorporate everything a traveller might want even if they don't know that they want it.

“Every one of the rooms is different‚ blending vivid shades that only a very bold‚ confident spirit would attempt‚ fortunately with success.”

Werner says the Granary Cafe‚ under the direction of former Ellerman House chef Veronica Canha-Hibbert‚ has already become popular with “locals ... piling in for Sunday lunch roasts and afternoon tea with luscious pastries”.

She adds: “The real challenge in the first few weeks‚ though‚ has been managing the crush trying to get onto the rooftop where the pool and bar have the best views of the city‚ mountains and sunset.”

