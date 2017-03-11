SUNDAY TIMES - In Pictures: Fire destroys numerous homes in Hout Bay
Sunday Times News By Aletta Harrison , 2017-03-11 13:09:04.0

In Pictures: Fire destroys numerous homes in Hout Bay

A large fire ravages Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay as seen from Ruyteplaats at about 10am on Saturday morning.
Image: GroundUp

Many homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out last night in Mandela Park in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

According to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, two people have been killed. Layne said that more than a dozen firefighting vehicles were sent to the fire and over 70 firefighters. By this morning the fire was still ongoing.

At 11:50am: The City reports 650 “structures” have been burnt. The fire is under control.

A plume of dark smoke rises from Imizamo Yethu, which is built on the slope of a mountain. Image: GroundUp

Residents grabbed essential good and escaped. Here a woman with a baby on her back, has her belongings next to her. Image: GroundUp

Residents grabbed televisions and other valuable goods and made their way down the hill away from the fire. Image: GroundUp

A woman stands with her dog and her belongings while carry a mattress and other goods down the mountain. Image: GroundUp

People carried their belongings in their hands and on their heads as they desperately sought to save their possessions. Image: GroundUp

Neighbouring Hout Bay residents have been helping. Image: GroundUp

Flames lick homes and power lines. Image: GroundUp