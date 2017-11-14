The Times is dead. Long live The Times

So the decision has been made: the last edition of The Times as a print publication will appear on December 15. We will return as a digital-only edition at the end of January.

For the many readers, particularly older readers, who have written to us beseeching us to reconsider, all I can say as the editor of The Times is that I'm sorry.

I'm not going write an essay about the changing economics of the news industry, except to say that it's a cold-bastard fact that the business has changed and The Times in print is one of the casualties. Also that it turns out that it's not a great business model to produce and hand-deliver a newspaper to subscribers mostly for free for 10 years. Who would have thought?

But while you, our dear readers, mourn our passing, let me tell you that the pain is real in our newsroom too.

As editor, let me share a little of what it means to produce a paper every day.

It's like being a parent to a young child. It demands all your attention and love. It keeps you awake at night. It has you tearing out your hair. You fight for it. You cry over it. You obsess over it, brushing its hair neatly and tying its shoelaces.