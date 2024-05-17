Award-winning South African musician Tyla continues to dominate the global stage and is giving world-renowned singers like Beyoncé a run for their money.
Tyla Seethal, from Edenvale on the East Rand, has achieved major milestones this year and has just added another one after being nominated in four different categories in the US BET Awards. She is almost tied with Beyoncé, who was nominated five times, as one of the most nominated artists at the BET Awards.
Tyla was nominated for the best female R&B/pop artist, best new artist, viewer's choice and best international act awards. She is up against Beyoncé in the best female R&B/pop artist and viewers' choice award categories.
Tyla’s track Water has become a global phenomenon, with more than 600-million streams on Spotify. This hit song not only captivated audiences worldwide but also secured a peak position of No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No.4 in the UK.
Her influence and popularity are further evidenced by her 33-million Spotify monthly listeners, making her the African artist with the highest monthly listeners on the platform.
Her success extends beyond streaming platforms. Tyla boasts 3.6-million YouTube subscribers, a testament to her widespread appeal and dynamic presence online. Her debut album, which peaked at No 24 on the Billboard 200, has now surpassed 900-million streams on Spotify, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.
Tyla almost tied with Beyoncé in number of BET Awards nominations
Image: MASI LOSI
Award-winning South African musician Tyla continues to dominate the global stage and is giving world-renowned singers like Beyoncé a run for their money.
Tyla Seethal, from Edenvale on the East Rand, has achieved major milestones this year and has just added another one after being nominated in four different categories in the US BET Awards. She is almost tied with Beyoncé, who was nominated five times, as one of the most nominated artists at the BET Awards.
Tyla was nominated for the best female R&B/pop artist, best new artist, viewer's choice and best international act awards. She is up against Beyoncé in the best female R&B/pop artist and viewers' choice award categories.
Tyla’s track Water has become a global phenomenon, with more than 600-million streams on Spotify. This hit song not only captivated audiences worldwide but also secured a peak position of No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No.4 in the UK.
Her influence and popularity are further evidenced by her 33-million Spotify monthly listeners, making her the African artist with the highest monthly listeners on the platform.
Her success extends beyond streaming platforms. Tyla boasts 3.6-million YouTube subscribers, a testament to her widespread appeal and dynamic presence online. Her debut album, which peaked at No 24 on the Billboard 200, has now surpassed 900-million streams on Spotify, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.
Tyla brings breath of fresh air to stale Gap brand
Tyla's influence is not confined to the music scene. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she earned the most media exposure at the 2024 Met Gala, taking the number 1 spot with an impressive $26.8m (R486.7m) earned in media exposure.
In an interview with Elle magazine, Tyla, reflecting on her journey, said: “Ever since I was a small child I remember constantly singing, dancing, making videos, and entering music competitions. I always told people that I'm going to do music and it never felt like a crazy thing to say because it felt right.”
Her words resonate with many aspiring artists and highlight her unwavering passion for music.
South Africans have been beaming with pride as Tyla, the country’s breakout music sensation, continues to make waves on the global stage. As she continues to break records and earn accolades, Tyla remains a source of national pride and a symbol of what dedication and talent can achieve.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
SA exploding onto global music scene
From Mandela to Tyla, South African icons light up Big Apple to celebrate 30 years of democracy
Searches for 'who is Tyla?' soar after sensational Met Gala debut
Makhadzi, Focalistic, Tyler ICU and Tyla nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards
Tyla, Zendaya, Kim K: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
From Mzansi to the Met Gala: Tyla stuns at fashion’s top red carpet event
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos