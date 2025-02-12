Whoopi Goldberg to return to Oscars stage for first time in nearly a decade

The Academy announced on Tuesday that Goldberg would be part of an exciting roster of celebrity presenters for the live show, which will also feature the talents of Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang.
Whoopi Goldberg, the iconic actress who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1990 movie Ghost, will make her highly anticipated return to the Oscars stage as a presenter for the first time in almost 10 years.
The star, who last appeared in the Academy Awards broadcast at the 88th Oscars in 2016, is set to join a star-studded line-up of celebrity presenters for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards ceremony.
During the 2016 Oscars, Goldberg was a presenter for the segment honouring the Honorary Academy Awards and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Her return this year marks a significant moment for fans and the Academy, as Goldberg is an enduring figure in the entertainment industry and at the Oscars, having hosted the ceremony a record four times.
She served as host in 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002, making her the woman who has hosted the most ceremonies in Academy Awards history.
The Academy announced on Tuesday that Goldberg would be part of an exciting roster of celebrity presenters for the live show, which will also feature the talents of Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang.
Additional previously announced presenters include the four reigning acting winners: Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone.
In addition to her presenting duties, Goldberg has long been a respected member of the Academy, serving on its board of governors as a representative of the acting branch.
Though the Academy typically keeps the specific details of the presenters' categories under wraps, it’s intriguing to note that Goldberg will take the stage at a ceremony where her Ghost co-star Demi Moore is widely expected to win the Best Actress award for her performance in the highly anticipated 2024 body-horror film The Substance.
The 2025 Oscars will see comedian Conan O'Brien hosting the ceremony for the first time, replacing Jimmy Kimmel, who held the hosting role for the previous two years.
The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, at 7pm ET/4pm PT, with the red carpet presentation kicking off at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT.
