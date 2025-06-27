“She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples, and we couldn’t be more in love,” the couple said in a post.
Season 1’s fan favourites Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton recently shared that they are also expanding their family and expecting their first child, announcing the news in a dramatic movie trailer-style Instagram video chronicling their love story.
Similarly, season 1 stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, who married after the finale, welcomed their first baby girl just after Amber’s 33rd birthday in April.
In an Instagram post Amber wrote, “I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours. It may be the hormones, but Matt and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function. I hope this feeling never goes away.”
Most recently, AD from season 6 in the US and Ollie from Love Is Blind UK season 1 announced both their engagement and pregnancy.
Even contestants who didn’t find lasting love on the show have gone on to build families.
- Mark Anthony Cuevas from season 1 married Audrey Rainey in 2022 and the couple now share two sons: Ace, born in 2021, and Axton, born just nine months later.
- Bartise Bowden from season 3 welcomed his son Hayden in December 2022.
- Jessica Batten, also from Season 1, gave birth to her son Dax in 2023.
- Shaina Hurley from season 2 announced she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Christos Lardakis.
- Giannina Gibelli from season 1 is expecting her first child with boyfriend Blake Horstmann, known from The Bachelorette, due in spring 2024.
As the show continues to spark debates about whether emotional connection can truly surpass physical attraction, research seems to support the concept that romantic love has been shown to impair critical thinking and obscure certain realities, mirroring the very premise of the show.
From pods to parenthood: finding real love and building families
Image: Instagram/Lauren Speed-Hamilton/Alexa Lemieux/ Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski
Since its premiere, the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind, which is rooted in the age-old idiom of forming emotional connections sight unseen, tests whether true love can thrive without the influence of physical attraction.
Over the years, Love Is Blind has not only sparked whirlwind romances and dramatic break-ups but has also led to the creation of real families as couples transition from pod dates to parenthood.
One of the most heartwarming stories comes from season 4’s Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski. The couple tied the knot on May 9 2022 after connecting on the show and became the first Love Is Blind couple to welcome a child. Their baby boy Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski was born in 2024.
In an interview with People in November 2023, the couple shared their excitement about starting a family. “We've been so open to sharing our journey and relationship with the world, and this is our next beautiful thing. I'm really happy, and I hope that it brings joy to other people,” said Bliss.
Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from season 3 also welcomed a daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in 2023. The couple married in June 2021 and celebrated their second anniversary last summer.
Alexa has been candid about her fertility challenges, sharing on Instagram that she had experienced two failed IUI treatments and had to make lifestyle and dietary changes to conceive.
