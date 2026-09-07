SA fashion offers inclusivity and inspiration, says JJ Schoeman

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SA designer JJ Schoeman will be among the couture designers featured at The Pink Society's fashion event on September 12. File picture:

South African designer JJ Schoeman says the local fashion industry is booming, as designers embrace increasingly adventurous creations and the world looks to Africa for inspiration.

Schoeman, who has spent decades in the industry, will showcase his work at The Pink Society’s “Where Prestige Meets Purpose” High Tea and Fashion event for cancer awareness, at The Country Club Johannesburg on September 12.

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved during his career, Schoeman said greater inclusivity had helped transform the fashion landscape.

“Fashion has evolved to include a much more diverse and inclusive industry and greater recognition of traditional African design,” Schoeman said.

He has also witnessed a significant shift in how people dress and experience fashion, with everyday clothing becoming more relaxed while elaborate designs are increasingly reserved for particular occasions.

“Fashion is very casual now. Only special occasion outfits are celebrated. Everything is online, but the industry is booming,” he said.

Schoeman, who has dressed personalities ranging from Mrs Soweto 2025 Gift Kubeka and Miss South Africa queens to The Power of Love singer Jennifer Rush, is particularly enthusiastic about the growing international influence of African design.

“So pleased that the world gets their inspiration from Africa, specifically South Africa,” he said. “International fashion weeks, e-commerce boutiques, South African designs on major celebrities, and the global reach of social media mean that a collection shown in Joburg or Cape Town can immediately reach stylists and fashion-forward consumers around the world.”

He believes the creativity coming from designers today is pushing boundaries in both materials and craftsmanship.

“Fashion is very creative, wild and wonderful. Exciting and experimental combinations of traditional beadwork and real leather skins, not fur, just faux fur. Loads of fabric in a single masterpiece. The designers’ craftsmanship is beyond expectation and excellent,” Schoeman added.

His designs will be showcased alongside collections from Diaan Daniels Couture, Chantal Couture, JT Bespoke Couture and Sari for Change at the September 12 event.

Mrs World 2025 Tshego Gaelae will attend as guest of honour.

With an “Old Hollywood Glam” black-and-pink dress code, the event will support breast cancer awareness and benefit the Carmen Cares Foundation, supported by the Rotary E-Club of Southern Africa D9400. Carmen’s Cancer Care provides wellness, beauty and wig support.

Guest speakers include 50AndMe TV personality Maria Grobler; Icarus Media CEO Tandi Potgieter; Longaevitas Health co-founder and CEO Dr Arnav Kapur; and professional speaker Candida Di Giandomenico.

Away from fashion, Schoeman has also turned his creativity to painting in recent years, adding visual art to his creative pursuits.

TimesLIVE