Renault Kwid receives mild refresh and price update

Renault South Africa has updated its Kwid range with revised pricing and a new trim naming structure. Prices now start at R178,799, making the Kwid one of the country’s most affordable new cars.

The new pricing structure also includes a one-year comprehensive insurance policy, a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

The entry-level Life trim has been renamed Evolution, the mid-spec Zen is now Techno, while the flagship Climber keeps its name.

Feature updates coming from November 2025 include an 8″ touchscreen for the Evolution trim and six airbags for the Climber variant.

Standard safety features across the Kwid range include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminders, central locking and reverse parking sensors.

No changes have been made to the India-built hatchback’s SUV-inspired exterior styling.

Under the bonnet, the Kwid continues to offer its 1.0l three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 50kW and 91Nm of torque.

Paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, it delivers a claimed 4.9l/100km or 4.4l/100km when coupled with the optional five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) available on the Techno and Climber variants.

Pricing: