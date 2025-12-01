Stellantis car production in France set for 11% drop by 2028, FT reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Production at Stellantis’ French factories is set to drop over the next three years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The number of units produced at the company’s five assembly factories in France is predicted to fall by 11% between 2025 and 2028, the report said citing trade union estimates based on company presentations.

Stellantis expects production will fall at all five assembly factories over the next three years, meaning sales would dip to less than 590,000 in 2028, the FT said, citing union figures, adding Stellantis’ French output is set to be lowest at its Poissy plant.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year the French-Italian-American carmaker temporarily halted production at its Poissy plant due to weak demand in Europe.

While the company reported a 13% rise in third-quarter revenue, it flagged one-off charges from changes to its strategic and product plans under new CEO Antonio Filosa.

Filosa, who will present his business plan in the new year, has announced other moves, including booking billions of euros of pre-tax charges in the first half, bringing back popular models such as the Jeep Cherokee SUV and refocusing towards hybrid and petrol vehicles.

Reuters