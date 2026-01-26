Motoring

Ex-Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows joins Racing Bulls

Veteran to lead team’s design strategy

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Dan Fallows will take responsibility for the overall technical direction, including the design, aerodynamics and performance of Racing Bulls. (Bryn Lennon)

Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has joined Formula One rivals Racing Bulls in the same role, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

They said Fallows, who left his role at Aston Martin in November 2024, will take responsibility for the overall technical direction, including design, aerodynamics and performance.

Previously a head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, the Briton will report to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

“Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively,” said principal Alan Permane.

Racing Bulls finished last season sixth overall, one place ahead of Aston Martin.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Zozi, Bonang, Thandolwethu Zondi: best and worst dressed at the Bridgerton Premier

2

Gauteng expands smart DLTCs to underserved areas

3

JUSTICE MALALA | Scholar transport tragedy was not an accident, it was poor leadership

4

SA20 timing a boost, not a burden, for Proteas’ World Cup push, says Philander

5

Blast from the past: SA’s Hawk Makepula stops Filipino Melvin Magramo to clinch third world title

Related Articles