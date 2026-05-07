155 vehicles with defects taken off Gauteng roads in 3 days

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Hollowed out floors, faulty breaks, worn-out tyres and broken headlights.

These are some of the defects that officers from the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) identified from inspected vehicles they stopped during their operations across the province from 1 to 3 May.

At least 71 minibus taxis and 84 private vehicles were taken off the road and were classified as discontinued until the defects are fix by their owners.

According to roads and transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya, the discontinuation process is linked to obligations outlined in section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act and targets operators found to be violating transport regulations.

Mpya said some drivers were found transporting passengers for reward or remuneration without the required permits and valid documentation to legally operate public transport services. Some drivers did not possess licences.

The operations focused on major public-transport corridors identified as high-risk areas for traffic violations and non-compliance in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The owners can only get back their cars once they pay penalties ranging between R3,500 and R7,000

He said the discontinued vehicles were found with serious mechanical defects, including:

faulty brakes;

worn tyres;

broken headlights;

defective brake lights; and

faulty indicators.

The owners can only get back their cars once they pay penalties ranging between R3,500 and R7,000. Vehicle testing, reissue processes and certification must be completed before a new licence disc can be issued confirming the vehicle is roadworthy and legally permitted to return to the road.

The department said 21 private vehicles were discontinued in Johannesburg, while 63 were discontinued in Ekurhuleni. In addition to the discontinuations, officers:

issued 38 manual infringement notices; and

processed 43 electronic infringement notices.

Four motorists were also arrested for offences, including driving under the influence, bribery and fraud.

Mpya said some of the worst cases encountered during the operations included vehicles with severely damaged floors where the road surface could be seen from inside the vehicle. Some officers were assaulted during operations and case numbers have been opened.

Sowetan