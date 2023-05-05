Motorsport

Savadori to replace injured Oliveira at French MotoGP

05 May 2023 - 09:15 By Reuters
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for injured Miguel Oliveira at next week's French MotoGP.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for injured Miguel Oliveira at next week's French MotoGP.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for injured Miguel Oliveira at next week's French Grand Prix, his RNF Racing team said on Thursday.

Oliveira crashed on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on Sunday, the Portuguese taken out by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and dislocating his left shoulder.

Malaysia-based RNF Racing said doctors had repositioned the shoulder at the time but further assessments revealed a more severe injury.

"Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round," they said.

It will be the second time this season  Oliveira has missed a race after being downed by another rider.

He was also taken out by Honda's Marc Marquez in the Portuguese season-opener and missed the following round in Argentina.

Savadori took part in the official MotoGP test with RNF at Jerez last Monday.

READ MORE:

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to take part in Festival of Speed

The German will take to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including an ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren
Motoring
1 day ago

Perez can rattle Verstappen's cage in Miami, pundits believe

Sergio Perez wants to be considered a Formula One title contender and Sunday's Miami Grand Prix offers the Mexican a chance to lead the championship ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Button expects to see Hamilton fighting on in 2024

Former world champion Jenson Button expects to see Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth Formula One title next year despite speculation the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  3. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans