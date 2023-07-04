Motorsport

Norris cautions protesters not to risk lives at British GP

04 July 2023 - 08:16 By Reuters
McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris urged environmental activists on Monday not to put lives in danger with 'stupid and selfish' protests during this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris urged environmental activists on Monday not to put lives in danger with 'stupid and selfish' protests during this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris urged environmental activists on Monday not to put lives in danger with 'stupid and selfish' protests during this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Six “Just Stop Oil” campaigners ran on to the track after an opening lap crash at last year's race and the same group has disrupted cricket, horse racing, rugby and snooker in recent months.

Protesters scattered orange powder on the outfield at Lord's during the second Ashes cricket test in June.

“There is a concern. It is a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around,” Norris told reporters at McLaren's Woking factory at the reveal of a new one-off Google Chrome car livery for Silverstone.

“It is a very selfish thing to do at the same time because of the consequences it has on the person that drives the car if something happened.

“Everyone has a right (to protest) and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways,” added the 23-year-old Briton.

“I hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention and do what they want to do.”

More than 140,000 spectators are expected on race Sunday at Silverstone.

Those demonstrators involved in last year's protest at Silverstone were convicted in February of causing a public nuisance.

Five of them ran on to the high-speed Wellington Straight after Alfa Romeo's Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, crashed and halted the July 3 race.

Cars were still driving back to the pit lane as marshals and police dragged the protesters away.

“Going to a racetrack with cars coming at 320km/h is not the way to go about it,” said Norris's Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.

“They've had the consequences of their actions from last year, of course I hope it doesn't happen again. I'm sure Silverstone will have measures in place to stop it.

“It's obviously a bit easier and less dangerous to jump onto a cricket field than a racetrack.”

F1 finds controversy on the wrong side of a white line

Max Verstappen's dominance was on full display at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, with his fifth win in a row for Red Bull from pole and with the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

e-Fuel powered Dacia to take on Dakar Rally with Loeb in 2025

Dacia, the low-cost brand of Renault, said on Monday it will participate as a manufacturer in the Dakar Rally in 2025 with a prototype running on ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ferrari rank as F1's most valuable team

Despite not winning a Formula 1 title since 2008, Ferrari is the most valuable of the circuit's 10 teams at $3.13bn (roughly R59bn), according to a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...