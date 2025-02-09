Motorsport

Streaming push? Netflix reportedly exploring F1 media rights bid

09 February 2025 - 12:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Netflix already has a background in the sport, having produced the hit F1 docuseries "Drive to Survive" that debuted in 2019. Thanks in large part to the series, interest in the sport has risen -- and the value of the broadcast rights along with it.
Netflix already has a background in the sport, having produced the hit F1 docuseries "Drive to Survive" that debuted in 2019. Thanks in large part to the series, interest in the sport has risen -- and the value of the broadcast rights along with it.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netflix is deliberating making a play for the US broadcast rights of Formula One, The Athletic reported Friday.

Netflix already has a background in the sport, having produced the hit F1 docuseries Drive to Survive that debuted in 2019. Thanks in large part to the series, interest in the sport has risen — and the value of the broadcast rights along with it.

ESPN holds the American rights for F1 races, but that agreement is up after 2025. The deal is currently in the ballpark $75m-$90m (R1.38bn-R1.66bn) per year, according to Sports Business Journal.

Netflix has not pursued many rights deals for live sports, unlike streaming competitors Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Peacock, but the company is picking its spots.

In 2024, the streamer carried the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and broadcasted the NFL's three Christmas Day games for the first time. It's also the new home of WWE Raw.

“We are constantly trying to broaden our programming. Live events (are) one of those things, and sports is part of those live events,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a recent earnings call, according to Front Office Sports.

“That's a really fantastic thing, but it doesn't really change the underlying economics of full-season, big-league sports being extremely challenging.”

READ MORE

Life after Sauber: Zhou Guanyu named Ferrari F1 reserve driver

Ferrari appointed Zhou Guanyu as a Formula One reserve driver on Wednesday after the Chinese lost his race seat with Swiss-based Sauber.
Motoring
4 days ago

Moët & Chandon puts French fizz back on F1 podium

The brand, which previously partnered Formula One from 1966 to 2000, will also become title sponsor of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Sauber sets up UK base to bolster Audi F1 plans

Swiss-based Sauber are setting up an engineering base in England as they prepare to become the Audi factory Formula One team in 2026.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Streaming push? Netflix reportedly exploring F1 media rights bid Motorsport
  2. New Isuzu MU-X will come to South Africa in 2025 New Models
  3. Martin undergoes surgery, Aprilia reject Michelin explanation for crash Motorsport
  4. All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025 Features
  5. Porsche shares drop as new model costs threaten 2025 margins news

Latest Videos

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial Official Trailer | SHOWTIME