Motorsport

Hamilton fastest in first British Grand Prix practice, Norris second

04 July 2025 - 15:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton lapped a sunny Silverstone with a best effort of 1:26.892 seconds.
Lewis Hamilton lapped a sunny Silverstone with a best effort of 1:26.892 seconds.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton raised hopes of more British Grand Prix heroics with the fastest lap in first practice on Friday, while 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad looked strong in his debut session for Red Bull.

Hamilton, 40, on a career low sequence of 13 races without a podium finish but a nine-time home race winner, lapped a sunny Silverstone with a best effort of 1:26.892 seconds.

McLaren's Lando Norris, favourite for a first home win on Sunday, was 0.023 slower but ahead of championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri in third and 0.150 off the pace.

Piastri leads Norris by 15 points with Silverstone marking the season's midpoint.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth with Mercedes George Russell fifth.

It was Hamilton's first time at a grand prix on home soil in Ferrari's red colours. The team have yet to win this season, the only top four outfit yet to do so.

Lindblad, replacing Yuki Tsunoda for the session only, ended up 14th fastest with a time only half a second behind that of teammate and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who was 10th.

Red Bull had to seek special dispensation from the governing FIA for the Anglo-Swedish driver with Indian heritage to be allowed to drive while under the age limit of 18. Only one other driver had debuted so young at a grand prix weekend and that was Verstappen.

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto spun 360 at speed but without mishap.

Estonian Paul Aron lapped for Sauber and was 17th.

READ MORE:

Alpine appoint Nielsen to run F1 team day-to-day

Renault-owned Alpine appointed former sporting director Steve Nielsen on Friday to handle the day-to-day running of the Formula One team after the ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton aims to break podium drought at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has won a record nine times at Silverstone but arrives this year on a 13-race run without a podium, equalling the longest drought of ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Russell confident he’ll stay at Mercedes despite Verstappen rumours

George Russell believes he'll remain with Mercedes in 2026, even as his boss Toto Wolff continues to leave open the possibility of pursuing Max ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fan favourite Norris on top in second British GP practice Motorsport
  2. Mercedes-AMG sends off CLA 45 S 4Matic+ with Final Edition New Models
  3. Hamilton fastest in first British Grand Prix practice, Norris second Motorsport
  4. One-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is inspired by couture lace New Models
  5. Chery’s Lepas brand to launch in South Africa in 2026 Motoring

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa