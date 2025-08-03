Motorsport

Norris cuts into Piastri's lead with victory in Hungary

03 August 2025 - 16:48 By Reuters
Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and slash the Australian's Formula One lead to nine points after completing more than half the race on a single set of hard tyres.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Australian Piastri made two stops to Norris's one and finished a mere 0.6 of a second behind the Briton while George Russell took a distant third to complete the podium for Mercedes.

The race at the Hungaroring outside Budapest was the last before Formula One's August break.

