Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and slash the Australian's Formula One lead to nine points after completing more than half the race on a single set of hard tyres.
Australian Piastri made two stops to Norris's one and finished a mere 0.6 of a second behind the Briton while George Russell took a distant third to complete the podium for Mercedes.
The race at the Hungaroring outside Budapest was the last before Formula One's August break.
Norris cuts into Piastri's lead with victory in Hungary
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and slash the Australian's Formula One lead to nine points after completing more than half the race on a single set of hard tyres.
Australian Piastri made two stops to Norris's one and finished a mere 0.6 of a second behind the Briton while George Russell took a distant third to complete the podium for Mercedes.
The race at the Hungaroring outside Budapest was the last before Formula One's August break.
READ MORE
Hamilton says he's 'useless' and Ferrari should replace him
Piastri accepts F1 title chase looks like a two-horse race
Verstappen ends speculation, confirms Red Bull stay for next season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos