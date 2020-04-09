2020 Toyota RAV4 gets a tech and safety update

Toyota has given its popular RAV4 compact SUV a refresh for 2020. Entry-level GX models now come fitted with a leather steering wheel as well as a leather gear gaiter. In the past both these items were plain old urethane - a bit cheap and nasty if you ask us.

Posher VX models up the safety ante with all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), a functionality upgrade over the previous system that only operated at speeds above 40km/h. The standard Lane Keeping System now boasts Lane Trace Control.

Finally, the entire RAV4 range is also receiving a much-needed infotainment overhaul. Like the C-HR, it too now benefits from full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.