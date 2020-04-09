New Models

2020 Toyota RAV4 gets a tech and safety update

09 April 2020 - 14:22 By Motoring Reporter
The Toyota RAV4 has been upgraded for 2020.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has given its popular RAV4 compact SUV a refresh for 2020. Entry-level GX models now come fitted with a leather steering wheel as well as a leather gear gaiter. In the past both these items were plain old urethane - a bit cheap and nasty if you ask us. 

Posher VX models up the safety ante with all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), a functionality upgrade over the previous system that only operated at speeds above 40km/h. The standard Lane Keeping System now boasts Lane Trace Control.

Finally, the entire RAV4 range is also receiving a much-needed infotainment overhaul. Like the C-HR, it too now benefits from full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

Infotainment upgrades include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the new 2020 Toyota RAV4 range is as follows:

RAV4 2.0 GX 2WD: R445,600*

RAV4 2.0 GX CVT 2WD: R457,500 *

RAV4 2.0 GX-R-CVT AWD: R541,800 ^

RAV4 2.0 VX CVT 2WD: R541,600 *

RAV4 2.5 VX AT AWD: R 618,400 ^

(* Available with upgraded multimedia system as of April 6 2020)

(^ Multimedia roll-out will be in the form of a running change)

All models are sold with a six-services/90,000km service plan (service intervals at 12 months or 15,000 km) and a three-year/100,000 km warranty.

