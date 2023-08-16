This weekend’s Pebble Beach Auctions in the US will have several sought-after classics on offer to well-heeled car collectors, and the prices expected have little to do with the size of the car.
Take the 2023 Bugatti Baby II, for example. It’s a one-off, three-quarter-sized electric reimagination of the famous Bugatti Type 35 and auctioneer Gooding & Company expects it go for $100,000 to $120,000 (R1.9m to R2.3m) on August 19.
That’s a pretty penny for a “toy” car, but it has the ingredients to become a prized collectors’ item that will grow in value. For starters, it’s a one-of-a-kind car co-created by 110-year-old French carmaker Bugatti and The Little Car Company, the latter a world expert in producing authentic scaled cars. In partnership with the world’s most elite car manufacturers, it builds downscaled replicas of coveted classic vehicles at its Bicester Heritage HQ facility in the UK.
The Type 35 was a very successful race car produced by Bugatti from 1924-1930, winning more than 1,000 races in its time.
The Bugatti Baby II has been developed using a 3D scan of the original 1924 Type 35 Grand Prix car, and the aluminium bodywork is hand-formed like the original. It actually runs, with power supplied by an electric motor to provide a modern twist on a classic.
Would you pay grown-up money for this ‘toy’ Bugatti?
Image: Supplied
The bite-sized Bugatti is finished in gunpowder black with a striking gold-plated radiator and headlights, featuring hand-painted numbering to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. There is beautiful detailing to embody Bugatti’s luxury and craftsmanship, including a solid silver Bugatti Macaron badge, a wooden steering wheel and adjustable pedals machined from solid aluminium billet.
The little replica is true to its predecessor with identical suspension and geometry providing authentic handling. This authenticity translates into the cockpit as well, with the turned aluminium dashboard reflecting that of the original Type 35. The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang.
This particular 2023 example is a Vitesse, which features lightweight carbon fibre bodywork and performance boosts. A high-performance powertrain provides 60% more power than the base model, while a long-range 2.8kWh battery pack offers a 50% increase in range.
Modern adaptations include a fuel pressure gauge transformed into a battery gauge, and the fuel pump serves as the forward, neutral and reverse selector.
