New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi

17 November 2023 - 11:06 By Motoring Staff
The Magnite EZ-Shift is fitted with a five-speed automated manual transmission.
Image: Supplied

Nissan has launched its affordable new Magnite EZ-Shift. Touted as South Africa's most wallet-friendly two-pedal crossover SUV, it features a naturally aspirated 1.0l petrol engine meshed to a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The three-cylinder mill makes 53kW and 96Nm of torque. Expect a claimed fuel consumption of 5.9l/100km

Bridging the gap between the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) Magnite model variants, the EZ-Shift is available in three grades. The entry-level Visia comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with plastic hubcaps, a 2DIN audio system, rear parking sensor and halogen headlamps. With its two-tone exterior and chrome door handles, the mid-range Acenta stands out with keyless entry, a push start/stop button, eight-inch infotainment system, reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and a tyre pressure monitor. The Acenta Plus ups the ante with LED headlamps and an around view monitor. 

Acenta and Acenta Plus models are equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

All three AMT-equipped models feature ABS brakes with EBD as well as dual front airbags.

Pricing is as follows:

Magnite EZ-Shift Visia: R243,900

Magnite EZ-Shift Acenta: R263,900

Magnite EZ-Shift Acenta Plus: R279,900

Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.

