Nissan has launched its affordable new Magnite EZ-Shift. Touted as South Africa's most wallet-friendly two-pedal crossover SUV, it features a naturally aspirated 1.0l petrol engine meshed to a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The three-cylinder mill makes 53kW and 96Nm of torque. Expect a claimed fuel consumption of 5.9l/100km
Bridging the gap between the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) Magnite model variants, the EZ-Shift is available in three grades. The entry-level Visia comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with plastic hubcaps, a 2DIN audio system, rear parking sensor and halogen headlamps. With its two-tone exterior and chrome door handles, the mid-range Acenta stands out with keyless entry, a push start/stop button, eight-inch infotainment system, reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and a tyre pressure monitor. The Acenta Plus ups the ante with LED headlamps and an around view monitor.
New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Nissan has launched its affordable new Magnite EZ-Shift. Touted as South Africa's most wallet-friendly two-pedal crossover SUV, it features a naturally aspirated 1.0l petrol engine meshed to a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The three-cylinder mill makes 53kW and 96Nm of torque. Expect a claimed fuel consumption of 5.9l/100km
Bridging the gap between the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) Magnite model variants, the EZ-Shift is available in three grades. The entry-level Visia comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with plastic hubcaps, a 2DIN audio system, rear parking sensor and halogen headlamps. With its two-tone exterior and chrome door handles, the mid-range Acenta stands out with keyless entry, a push start/stop button, eight-inch infotainment system, reverse camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and a tyre pressure monitor. The Acenta Plus ups the ante with LED headlamps and an around view monitor.
Image: Supplied
All three AMT-equipped models feature ABS brakes with EBD as well as dual front airbags.
Pricing is as follows:
Magnite EZ-Shift Visia: R243,900
Magnite EZ-Shift Acenta: R263,900
Magnite EZ-Shift Acenta Plus: R279,900
Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
Sporty new Omoda C5 GT en route to South Africa
Suzuki Jimny five-door touches down in Mzansi at last
Kia Sportage gets a safety boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos