New Kia Tasman bakkie is coming to South Africa to compete against Hilux

Kia has revealed the first official image of its new Tasman bakkie, and confirmed the one-tonner will come to South Africa to compete against the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.
On Monday the Korean automaker released a picture of the double cab shrouded in colourful camouflage and said the bakkie will be launched in select markets including Africa, Australia, Korea and the Middle East.
Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott said the Tasman would be sold locally though he did not confirm when it would arrive.
Speaking at the local launch of the facelifted Picanto hatchback in Cape Town on Monday, Scott said the bakkie “must be relevant for South Africa” and he did not want it to be a low-volume vehicle.
Most imported bakkies have traditionally not fared well in South Africa, selling in small numbers compared to the locally built Hilux, Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.
Image: Supplied
Kia has achieved local sales success with its K2500 and K2700 workhorse single cabs but the Tasman will be the first time it enters the highly competitive leisure double cab segment.
Kia did not reveal technical details of the Tasman but it is expected to have diesel power and a 3,500kg towing capacity to match its main rivals.
The Tasman’s bright camouflage wrap was developed in collaboration with Australian and New Zealand mixed media artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop, and is called “The Path Never Taken”.
Under the disguise, the Tasman has a boxy, monolithic shape with a snub nose, prominent wheel arches and chunky tyres.
Watch this space for more details as they become available.
