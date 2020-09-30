Tesla to roll out China-made Model 3 cars with cobalt-free LFP batteries

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is poised to start selling some Model 3 vehicles made in China equipped with cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, two people familiar with the matter said.

Currently the Model 3 electric sedans made at the car maker's Chinese plant use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries. The starting price for the vehicles is currently 271,550 yuan (roughly R665,725) after factoring in government subsidies.

Tesla will announce the product change as early as Thursday, the two sources said. They declined to be named as the matter is confidential.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.