news

Replica 'Back to the Future' DeLorean DMC-12 on auction for charity

08 April 2021 - 07:54 By Motor News Reporter
A DeLorean DMC-12 Back to the Future replica is being auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED
A DeLorean DMC-12 Back to the Future replica is being auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

US auction website charitybuzz.com retails a number of things online, from jewellery to holiday trips and Zoom meetings with celebrities. It also has a list of charities where people can bid for a variety of items to the benefit of these aid organisations.

Currently on its charity tab listings is a delightful piece of automotive history — a replica of the DeLorean DMC-12 used as a time machine in the Back to the Future movie franchise. It’s being auctioned off for the assistance of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which was started by the actor who starred in the movies and suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Doc Brown’s and Marty McFly’s iconic car, which is making a comeback using modern parts, isn’t one of the original movie cars but is equipped with a mock “flux capacitor”, the part that enables time travel in the story, including giant vents on the back and “time circuits” in the cockpit.

The stock car is powered by a rear-mounted 2.8l V6 mated to a three-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The auction site reckons it can sell this replica for a whopping $500,000 (R7.2m), after the original movie car sold for $541,000 at a charity auction in 2011.

Some refurbished examples sold by the still operational DeLorean Motor Company, and fitted with five-speed transmissions, will set you back $70,000.

The online auction, which includes other Back To The Future memorabilia, ends on April 15.

INTERVIEW | We chat to ‘Top Gear’ presenter Chris Harris

In their fourth series at the wheel of 'Top Gear', Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit local screens this month.
Motoring
1 day ago

Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride

The internet has been shook over Kevin Hart's totally #awesome new 1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod. The 41-year-old American comedian purchased this ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New vs used | Which double cab is best double cab in 2021?

Double cabs are in demand like never before – but should you buy one new or used? And what can you expect to pay? The latest Bi-annual AutoTrader Car ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Tree 1, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder nil in Cape Town crash news
  2. Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride Features
  3. These were SA’s best-selling cars in March news
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Polo Vivo benefits from a touch of Mswenko attitude Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The Porsche GT2 RS is the fastest supercar we've ever tested Reviews

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X