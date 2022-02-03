'Smart' driver’s licence to be introduced in October 2023

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that a new-generation “smart” driver’s licence card will be rolled out from October 2023, with the current card to be phased out over a five-year period.

The new card will have advanced security features and meet international standards, which means it can also be used as a form of identification, Mbalula said on Thursday.

The transport department is looking into extending the validity period of the licence card from five to 10 years.

Mbalula said the 2.1-million backlog in issuing driving licences will be cleared by September 2022. The Driving Licence Card Authority (DLCA) is producing about 400,000 cards per month with the facility operational 24 hours a day.

The backlog was worsened by the breakdown of the printing machine in November, which was sent to Germany for repairs and returned to SA last month.