SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric
Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out
05 July 2022 - 09:21
SA’s automotive manufacturers are in danger of becoming stuck making a legacy product that no one wants, unless the government develops policies that support a transition to electric vehicles (EVs)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.