news

DMC DeLorean going under hammer in Eastern Cape auction

06 September 2022 - 09:46 By Staff Writer
A DMC DeLorean. Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
SA buyers have a chance to bid for several classic cars and bikes among items on an online auction closing on September 6.

The auction will feature assets such as a customised 2000 Harley Davidson Arlen Ness Custom Choppa and a 2006 Harley Davidson Arlen Ness Custom Bagger, as well as a 1951 Morris Minor 1000, 1947 Chevy Style Master Custom Panel and various vintage treasures such as ornaments, figurines and memorabilia going under the hammer.

One of the classic cars and more high-value lots in this sale is a DMC DeLorean January 1982. This vehicle became widely known after it was featured in the Back to the Future films, as a time machine, giving the vehicle something of a cult status.

When it comes to classic cars, the De Lorean is no doubt sought after and admired for its brushed stainless-steel outer body panels and gull-wing doors.    

Prospective buyers interested in registering and participating in this online auction can send their Fica documentation via email to africa.buy@allsurplus.com.

For more information, contact: +27 (0) 614 314 259 or email tony.diessel@liquidityservices.com, or call customer services on 0860 000 010. 

