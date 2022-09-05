×

LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist

05 September 2022 - 17:04 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Fuel prices are dropping from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

As the fuel price drops from Wednesday, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says SA could reassess oil and gasoline imports to lower prices.

Listen:

The Automobile Association (AA) called on the government to urgently review the fuel price and find a sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs, failing which citizens would be at the mercy of fuel price hikes.

The AA had made predictions of fuel price drops before an official announcement on Monday.

