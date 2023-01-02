BMW digital key is now available across more smartphone choices

It is now possible to share a BMW digital key across platforms between iPhone and Android devices.
Previously, keys could only be shared via Apple iMessage. There is no longer a need for a specific app or a set method of transmission. Instead, keys can be easily passed on to friends or family from the wallet using the native “share” function known from many apps.
This means sharing a BMW digital key can be done by sending a link. The key can be sent by email, SMS or any other messaging service, for example WhatsApp.
The recipient does not require a specific app or a BMW ID. To add the digital key to their wallet, they click on the link. If the owner and recipient are standing next to each other the key can also be shared via Apple AirDrop or Android Nearby Share.
In certain cases, an activation code may have to be entered in the vehicle for security reasons, which the sender would ideally disclose to the recipient via a different channel.
Once a digital key has been received on an iPhone, the recipient can add it to an Apple Watch just as easily. This new function is available for all new vehicles with BMW digital key or BMW digital key plus.
Older suitably equipped vehicles will be able to use this feature once their software has been updated to status “22-11” or later via remote software upgrade. Cross-platform sharing will initially be available for compatible iPhones and Google smartphones, with models from Samsung set to follow shortly.
This latest upgrade is the result of a collaboration between BMW and its partners Apple, Google and Samsung under the umbrella of the car connectivity consortium (CCC).
It marks another milestone for the BMW digital key en route to complete cross-platform interoperability and towards securing the status of smartphones as digital vehicle keys. It is compatible with Apple iPhone (running iOS 16.1 or later) or Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro (running Android 13 or later).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sharing is caring
BMW digital key is now available across more smartphone choices
Previously, keys could only be shared via Apple iMessage, but there is no longer a need for a specific app or a set method of transmission
Image: SUPPLIED
It is now possible to share a BMW digital key across platforms between iPhone and Android devices.
Previously, keys could only be shared via Apple iMessage. There is no longer a need for a specific app or a set method of transmission. Instead, keys can be easily passed on to friends or family from the wallet using the native “share” function known from many apps.
This means sharing a BMW digital key can be done by sending a link. The key can be sent by email, SMS or any other messaging service, for example WhatsApp.
The recipient does not require a specific app or a BMW ID. To add the digital key to their wallet, they click on the link. If the owner and recipient are standing next to each other the key can also be shared via Apple AirDrop or Android Nearby Share.
In certain cases, an activation code may have to be entered in the vehicle for security reasons, which the sender would ideally disclose to the recipient via a different channel.
Once a digital key has been received on an iPhone, the recipient can add it to an Apple Watch just as easily. This new function is available for all new vehicles with BMW digital key or BMW digital key plus.
Older suitably equipped vehicles will be able to use this feature once their software has been updated to status “22-11” or later via remote software upgrade. Cross-platform sharing will initially be available for compatible iPhones and Google smartphones, with models from Samsung set to follow shortly.
This latest upgrade is the result of a collaboration between BMW and its partners Apple, Google and Samsung under the umbrella of the car connectivity consortium (CCC).
It marks another milestone for the BMW digital key en route to complete cross-platform interoperability and towards securing the status of smartphones as digital vehicle keys. It is compatible with Apple iPhone (running iOS 16.1 or later) or Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro (running Android 13 or later).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
These were the ten most expensive cars auctioned in 2022
AEHRA is a start-up EV brand with Italian and American origins
Looking to buy a pre-owned car in 2023? Here's a quick guide!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos