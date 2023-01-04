For the third consecutive year, Toyota is the most searched car brand across the globe, based on Google trends data.
This is according to Compare the Market Australia, which has compiled a list of the most searched cars in more than 150 countries for the fifth year running.
The 2022 analysis reveals Toyota was the most popular search of any car brand in 69 of the 155 countries included in the research, accounting for 44.5% of total searches. That’s up from 31% in 2021 — showing just how far behind Toyota has left its competitors.
As for the country that loves Toyota the most online — that’s the US. In 2022, the nation had a whopping average monthly search volume of 2,740,000.
Trailing in second and third place globally are BMW (most searched in 36 countries), and Mercedes (10 countries). The three brands have consistently held the podium for each of the five years Compare the Market has run its analysis. Of those, 2019 was the only year Toyota lost the throne, with BMW securing 118 countries to its name.
After gaining traction in 2021 and closing the gap between it and BMW by almost 70%, Mercedes lost more than half of the countries it held over the course of 2022.
Other names that saw big losses were Tesla, Renault, Rolls-Royce and Mazda — all of which were absent as a top brand in any nation last year, unlike 2021, where they were the favourite in at least one country.
On the other side of the track, Jeep had success for the first time in the history of the report. It was the most searched car brand in Bhutan, followed by GM and Tesla.
Nissan also saw considerable improvement in its ranking. The manufacturer increased from 10th place in 2021 to sixth in 2022, which was the largest advance other than Jeep’s debut in the top 10.
Wanted, Toyotas and BMWs
Toyota is most searched car brand on Google, with BMW second
The 2022 analysis reveals that Toyota accounts for about 44.5% of total searches in 69 of the 155 countries researched
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Supplied
Compare the Market’s general insurance GM Adrian Taylor says the results of the study could be indicative of what people are driving.
“Typically, search results give an indication of what people are interested in and may not always be aligned to what people are driving.
“However, in the case of the Australian figures, our own insurance sales data aligns with the search data compiled for this analysis, where Toyota is the top brand in both cases. It shows a clear parallel between what people are searching and what people are driving,” he said.
