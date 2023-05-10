The converted Defender 130 will enter service in North Wales, helping the Red Cross support those in remote communities such as the Snowdonia mountain range, Lleyn Peninsular and Isle of Anglesey.
The third row of seats has been removed to make way for more storage space, which includes a fitted drawer system that will allow teams to transport equipment such as blankets, food and first aid supplies. Anti-bacterial wipe-clean seat covers and rechargeable torches with charging points also feature among the adaptations, for added practicality, while the built-in water boiler will allow the British Red Cross to provide hot drinks in times of crisis.
“For almost 70 years we have partnered with the British Red Cross, continually seeking ways to grow and support their work through our vehicles and technologies. Together, we continue to reach people in isolated and rural communities all over the country,” said Laura Wood, partnerships, experience and collections director at Jaguar Land Rover.
The Defender 130 offers up to eight seats and was launched in 2022 as the largest version of the new-generation Defender, which is also available in shorter 90 and 110 versions.
Available in two-row and three-row configurations, at 5,358mm the biggest Defender is 340mm longer than the 5,018mm Defender 110, though the wheelbase stays the same at 3,022mm. The extra length comes from stretching the cabin to make more space in the third row of seats and load area, creating a longer rear overhang.
In South Africa the Defender 130 is available with a choice of P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder 3.0l petrol or D300 Ingenium six-cylinder 3.0l diesel engines.
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Defender 130 enters services with British Red Cross
The modified SUV is equipped to respond to a range of emergencies such as storms, floods, fires and freezing conditions
The Defender 130 was recently launched as the long-wheelbase version of Land Rover’s new-generation off-roading icon, and the company has donated a specially converted one to the British Red Cross to help difficult-to-reach communities in remote locations.
The large SUV is equipped to respond to a range of emergencies such as storms, floods, fires and freezing conditions.
Donated to the Red Cross in commemoration of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the vehicle includes an enhanced 4G-connected antenna to provide a strong signal whatever the location, a built-in phone, a VHF radio for communications and an upgraded telematics system with GPS tracking. A solar power system on the roof charges an auxiliary battery to power accessories when the engine is not running so the vehicle can stay connected for longer.
The extra kit complements the Defender’s well-known ability to drive where regular cars fear to tread. Its impressive all-terrain ability is provided by Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system, Terrain Response system and electronic air suspension. The height adjustable suspension provides up to 430mm of articulation to clear obstacles, and up to 900mm of water wading ability. The Defender 130 also has a towing capacity of three tonnes.
