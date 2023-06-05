Audi driving experience returns to South Africa with pop-up events

The Audi driving experience is returning to South Africa with a series of pop-up events.
Taking place between July and November, these events will be held at renowned racing tracks in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Motoring enthusiasts will have the opportunity to test their skills at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (Gauteng), Plaaspad Racetrack (Western Cape), and Dezzi South Coast Raceway (KwaZulu-Natal).
According to Audi, participants will have the chance to get behind the wheel of a range of impressive RS models. From the powerful Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan to the versatile RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant and RS Q8, drivers will have access to the thrilling capabilities of these high-performance vehicles. Additionally, participants will also be exposed to the cutting-edge technology of Audi's fully electric RS e-tron GT.
Spearheading the driving programme will be Mark Allison, a lead instructor from Audi's driving performance centre in Neuburg, Germany, promising an exciting adventure for all.
At its core, the Audi Driving Experience aims to provide participants with safe driving techniques and performance modules in a controlled environment.
The full-day course begins with a comprehensive safety briefing, followed by training sessions that allow drivers to refine their skills on the track. Specially designed laps will enhance participants' understanding of cornering technique, braking and acceleration, the ideal driving line and the impact of weight shifting on the vehicle.
While the reintroduction of the Audi Driving Experience is currently focused on delivering an unforgettable high-performance driving adventure, Audi has ambitious plans for expansion in the future. Starting from 2024 and beyond, the company aims to offer additional driving adventures to cater to a wider range of automotive enthusiasts.
The launch price for the Audi driving experience is set at R9,500. Customers can book their spots or find out more through the dedicated Audi driving experience website.
Audi driving experience returns to South Africa with pop-up events
Image: Supplied
